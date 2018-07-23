Events - Annual Golf Tournament
Registration for the 29th annual Calgary Stampeder Alumni Association Charity Golf Tournament will be opening soon. This years tournament will be taking place on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Country Hills Golf Club.
As in past years, the format of the tournament is five person teams captained by a former Stampeder player. In addition to other prizes, the winning team receives the opportunity to don the “Red Jacket”.
The Stampeder Alumni Charity Golf Tournament is a first-rate golfing experience including the following:
- Opportunity to spend a day on the links with former Stampeder players,
- Hole contests at every hole, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs,
- Food galore, all day long,
- Dinner and prizes,
- Silent auction,
- …and more!
Funds raised at the tournament will be shared with the Calgary Children's Foundation and the Shouldice Fields – Phase II Enhancement Project. Your participation enables these two foundations to improve the quality of life for Calgary Children.
A number of sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Jenny or Charlene at (403) 244-4487 or email golf@stampederalumni.com to discuss available sponsorships and secure your participation on a team that makes a difference.
Left to Right - John Vos, Chair of the News Talk 770 Calgary Children's Foundation, Tammy Truman - Presenting Sponsor, Stampeder Alumni President Dave Heasman and Stampeder alumnus, Srecko Zizakovic.
Thank you to our 2017 sponsors.