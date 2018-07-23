Events - Annual Golf Tournament

Registration for the 29th annual Calgary Stampeder Alumni Association Charity Golf Tournament will be opening soon. This years tournament will be taking place on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Country Hills Golf Club.

As in past years, the format of the tournament is five person teams captained by a former Stampeder player. In addition to other prizes, the winning team receives the opportunity to don the “Red Jacket”.

The Stampeder Alumni Charity Golf Tournament is a first-rate golfing experience including the following: